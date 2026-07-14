Stokes commission rejects six-month data center moratorium

Stokes County Commissioners voted to reject a six-month pause on data center development.

The meeting Monday night was overflowing with attendees.

During public comment, speaker after speaker urged commissioners to follow the county planning board’s recommendation to put a moratorium on data center development.

“A brief pause is the only reasonable course of action in the face of such an immense new technology that will profoundly disrupt the land and communities of this county," said Anne Harvey David.

For months, Stokes residents have been pushing back against a proposal for a hyperscale data center in Walnut Cove called “Project Delta.”

Commissioners, on the other hand, had approved a zoning change to make way for the facility back in January, against the planning board’s recommendations. It was later voided after a legal challenge, though the developer has taken steps to reapply.

At the latest meeting, members again dismissed the planning board’s proposal, rejecting a moratorium.

Commissioner Sonya Cox said a formal pause wasn’t necessary, and the board won't be rushed to make a decision on future proposals.