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Stokes commission rejects six-month data center moratorium

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published July 14, 2026 at 4:31 PM EDT
Sign opposing the data center project in Walnut Cove.
April Laissle
/
WFDD
Signs opposing the data center project have popped up throughout Walnut Cove.

Stokes County Commissioners voted to reject a six-month pause on data center development.

The meeting Monday night was overflowing with attendees.

During public comment, speaker after speaker urged commissioners to follow the county planning board’s recommendation to put a moratorium on data center development.

“A brief pause is the only reasonable course of action in the face of such an immense new technology that will profoundly disrupt the land and communities of this county," said Anne Harvey David.

For months, Stokes residents have been pushing back against a proposal for a hyperscale data center in Walnut Cove called “Project Delta.”

Commissioners, on the other hand, had approved a zoning change to make way for the facility back in January, against the planning board’s recommendations. It was later voided after a legal challenge, though the developer has taken steps to reapply.

At the latest meeting, members again dismissed the planning board’s proposal, rejecting a moratorium.

Commissioner Sonya Cox said a formal pause wasn’t necessary, and the board won't be rushed to make a decision on future proposals.

Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz