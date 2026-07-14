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Project to protect Grandmother Mountain nears completion

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Neal Charnoff
Published July 14, 2026 at 2:22 PM EDT
A view from Grandmother Mountain
Courtesy Blue Ridge Conservancy
A view from Grandmother Mountain

A project aimed at protecting Grandmother Mountain in the High Country is nearing completion.

The final step in the process is the purchase of a one-acre parcel of land on the mountain's eastern slope.

The Blue Ridge Conservancy and The Conservation Fund have partnered to buy the land, completing a 210-acre procurement that was transferred to the National Park Service.

It will eventually join the surrounding areas as part of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The protection effort dates back to 1996. Officials say the final acre came from a landowner with deep family ties to Grandfather Mountain and nearby Linville. The organizations say that owner also wanted this mountainside to be preserved.
Neal Charnoff
Neal Charnoff joined 88.5 WFDD as Morning Edition host in 2014. Raised in the Catskill region of upstate New York, he graduated from Sarah Lawrence College in 1983. Armed with a liberal arts degree, Neal was fully equipped to be a waiter. So he prolonged his arrested development bouncing around New York and L.A. until discovering that people enjoyed listening to his voice on the radio. After a few years doing overnight shifts at a local rock station, Neal spent most of his career at Vermont Public Radio. He began as host of a nightly jazz program, where he was proud to interview many of his idols, including Dave Brubeck and Sonny Rollins. Neal graduated to the news department, where he was the local host for NPR's All Things Considered for 14 years. In addition to news interviews and features, he originated and produced the Weekly Conversation On The Arts, as well as VPR Backstage, which profiled theater productions around the state. He contributed several stories to NPR, including coverage of a devastating ice storm. Neal now sees the value of that liberal arts degree, and approaches life with the knowledge that all subjects and all art forms are connected to each other. Neal and his wife Judy are enjoying exploring North Carolina and points south. They would both be happy to never experience a Vermont winter again.
See stories by Neal Charnoff