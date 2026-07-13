North Wilkesboro Speedway's NASCAR Cup Series brings historic firsts to the racetrack

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to the North Wilkesboro Speedway this weekend. This year’s event will bring a series of historic firsts to the racetrack.

Since reopening its doors in 2023, the Speedway has hosted three consecutive All-Star Race sell-outs. This weekend’s Window World Cup Series will be the first 450-lap event in the track’s history.

Executive Director Graig Hoffman says that, unlike the previous exhibition races held at the Speedway, this will be a points race drawing the top level of NASCAR racing.

"You're going to have double the amount of drivers that start that race, double the amount of laps that the All-Star race had," says Hoffman. "The Cup cars have 750 horsepower, more horsepower than they've ever had. Throw all that in a pot of stew, stir it around, and we are going to have fantastic racing here at North Wilkesboro Speedway this week."

Festivities begin Thursday night with the NASCAR hauler parade through the towns of Wilkesboro and North Wilkesboro. NASCAR superstar Chase Elliott headlines the late model stock car tour on Friday. The Truck Series begins Saturday, followed by live music. And Sunday’s pre-race concert features multi-Gold Album country music band Sawyer Brown. The main event is Sunday.