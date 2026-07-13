Forsyth Tech launches paid summer electrical academy

Forsyth Technical Community College has launched a new summer academy for students exploring electrical careers.

It's part of a statewide initiative to grow the workforce. Gov. Josh Stein and the Siemens Foundation announced the “Careers Electric” effort earlier this year. Their goal is to prepare 25,000 North Carolinians for the field within the next decade.

To do that, 12 community colleges are offering summer electrical academies to high schoolers.

Jennifer Brown, vice president of Forsyth Tech's Future Ready Workforce Strategy, says it’s a good opportunity for students and businesses — there’s a shortage of electricians right now.

“It's a win-win really on both ends. It allows for employers to develop a more robust talent pipeline early on," she said. "And of course, it allows our students, and even career-changers later in life, to take advantage of resources that are available here.”

Forsyth Tech’s academy is a paid seven-week program, but it counts for one year of a typical four-year electrical apprenticeship. The high schoolers earn a completion stipend of $2,000, and have a chance to be matched with employers to continue their training. Plus, they'll qualify for a tuition waiver if they continue their apprenticeship.

Rockingham and Surry Community Colleges have also launched summer electrical academies.