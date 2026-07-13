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Appalachian State unveils newest solar-powered race car

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Kathan Gandhi
Published July 13, 2026 at 2:15 PM EDT
App State Team Sunergy manager Zach Howard ’25 ’26 delivers remarks on the team’s long journey to the unveiling of its new solar racing vehicle, Autumn, which took place July 10 at the Holmes Convocation Center on App State’s Boone campus.
Chase Reynolds
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Appalachian State University
App State Team Sunergy manager Zach Howard ’25 ’26 delivers remarks on the team’s long journey to the unveiling of its new solar racing vehicle, Autumn, which took place July 10 at the Holmes Convocation Center on App State’s Boone campus.

Appalachian State’s solar vehicle racing team has unveiled its newest race car, ahead of two major competitions this summer.

In 2013, Team Sunergy started as a class project to build a solar-powered golf cart.

Thirteen years later, the team draws students from majors across campus, all working toward one goal: building the fastest solar car they can.

Their latest effort is called Autumn, a next-generation vehicle the team says is 40% lighter and 60% more aerodynamic than its predecessor. The car now runs on a stronger battery and an ultra-lightweight carbon fiber frame.

Sunergy has placed on the podium every year it's competed, including a first-place finish in the 2021 American Solar Challenge.

It's set to compete later this month at the Electrek Formula Sun Grand Prix, a multi-day race where teams battle to complete the most laps on the track. The event runs from Jul 17 - 23 at the Brainerd International Raceway in Minnesota.

That serves as a qualifier for the American Solar Challenge, a 1,500-mile road race from Minneapolis to Amarillo, Texas.

Sunergy's manager says the new car gives them a real shot at first place.

But for the team, the mission goes beyond winning — it's part of a push to advance sustainable transportation technology.
Kathan Gandhi
See stories by Kathan Gandhi