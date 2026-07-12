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Helene recovery program extended

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Neal Charnoff
Published July 12, 2026 at 9:13 PM EDT
A claw operator scoops up debris from homes demolished following Hurricane Helene in Old Fort, N.C., on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025.
Allen G. Breed
/
AP
A claw operator scoops up debris from homes demolished following Hurricane Helene in Old Fort, N.C., on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025.

North Carolina officials have extended a program designed to help residents in their Helene recovery efforts.

The state’s Helene Disaster Case Management Program will now run through January 22, 2027.

The initiative assists households working through the recovery process. It’s open to residents who are living in one of the 39 disaster-impacted counties or are members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Help is available even to those who have applied for FEMA assistance.

The program will close to new applicants on August 31. This will allow project managers to prioritize ongoing cases.

You can find more information at the state Department of Public Safety website.
Neal Charnoff
Neal Charnoff joined 88.5 WFDD as Morning Edition host in 2014. Raised in the Catskill region of upstate New York, he graduated from Sarah Lawrence College in 1983. Armed with a liberal arts degree, Neal was fully equipped to be a waiter. So he prolonged his arrested development bouncing around New York and L.A. until discovering that people enjoyed listening to his voice on the radio. After a few years doing overnight shifts at a local rock station, Neal spent most of his career at Vermont Public Radio. He began as host of a nightly jazz program, where he was proud to interview many of his idols, including Dave Brubeck and Sonny Rollins. Neal graduated to the news department, where he was the local host for NPR's All Things Considered for 14 years. In addition to news interviews and features, he originated and produced the Weekly Conversation On The Arts, as well as VPR Backstage, which profiled theater productions around the state. He contributed several stories to NPR, including coverage of a devastating ice storm. Neal now sees the value of that liberal arts degree, and approaches life with the knowledge that all subjects and all art forms are connected to each other. Neal and his wife Judy are enjoying exploring North Carolina and points south. They would both be happy to never experience a Vermont winter again.
See stories by Neal Charnoff