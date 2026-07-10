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North Carolina awards nearly $2.8 million to local libraries

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Kathan Gandhi
Published July 10, 2026 at 1:17 PM EDT
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The Library of North Carolina is sending millions of dollars to facilities across the state through a new round of grants. The State Library awarded 46 grants totaling roughly $2.8 million to public and academic libraries.

Recipients include UNCG, which received about $127,000, as well as N.C. A&T, UNC School of the Arts, Wilkes Community College, the Davidson County Public Library, Iredell County Public Library and the Moravian Church Southern Province in Winston-Salem.

State officials say the money is meant to help libraries meet needs specific to their community — from expanding tutoring programs to launching new services that get more people through the door.

Past grants have funded a makerspace at Forsyth Tech and new kids’ STEM programs at UNCG for the local community.
Kathan Gandhi
See stories by Kathan Gandhi