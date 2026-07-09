UNCSA alumni receive multiple Emmy nominations

Several University of North Carolina School of the Arts alumni have received Emmy Award nominations

There are two alumni in the Primetime category. Former School of Dance student Katherine LaNasa was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a drama series for her performance as Charge Nurse Dana Evans in The Pitt. LaNasa took home the Emmy in this category last year for the role.

And School of Design and Production alumnus Tanase Popa received dual Executive Producer nods for Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.

In the Creative Arts Emmy categories, Blair Aycock and Raquel Bianchini were recognized for their work in makeup and hairstyling.

Tiffany Little Canfield garnered two nominations for her work casting Only Murders in the Building and Paradise.

And there were several nominations for sound editing and mixing, along with reality program cinematography.

The 78th Emmy Awards will be held Monday, September 14.

