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UNC Health purchases Westgate Shopping Center as it seeks to build new hospital in Asheville

BPR News | By Felicia Sonmez
Published July 7, 2026 at 3:46 PM EDT
The Village Potters, one of several businesses located in Asheville's Westgate Shopping Center, as seen on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.
Felicia Sonmez
/
BPR News
The Village Potters, one of several businesses located in Asheville's Westgate Shopping Center, as seen on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.

UNC Health has purchased the Westgate Shopping Center as it seeks to expand its presence in western North Carolina.

The nonprofit hospital system bought the site, which sits off Interstate 240 in Asheville, for nearly $20 million, according to property records. It applied for state approval last month to build a 92-bed hospital there.

UNC Health spokesperson Alan Wolf said the proposed hospital is a “key part” of the organization’s goal to improve the health of all North Carolinians.

“This effort builds upon our initial comprehensive commitment to the area where we are already proudly serving in our work at UNC Health Pardee,” Wolf said in a statement, referring to the organization’s existing hospital in Hendersonville. “As we have additional public information available, we will be happy to share those plans.”

Three other competitors — Novant Health, AdventHealth and HCA Healthcare’s Mission Hospital — have also submitted proposals to expand through North Carolina’s “Certificate of Need” process.

A public hearing on the four hospital systems’ proposals is scheduled for 10 a.m., August 19 at A-B Tech’s Ferguson Auditorium.

Current tenants of the Westgate Shopping Center include businesses like Earth Fare, the Village Potters and Second Gear. Several of the businesses relocated to Westgate after their previous locations were devastated by Hurricane Helene.

None of the businesses immediately responded to requests for comment from BPR; Wolf also did not respond to questions about the future of those businesses.
Felicia Sonmez
Felicia Sonmez is a reporter covering growth and development for Blue Ridge Public Radio.
See stories by Felicia Sonmez