Randolph commission appoints library trustees amid pushback

Randolph County Commissioners approved a slate of new members to serve on the public library board of trustees on Monday despite community pushback.

Back in December, commissioners dismissed all of the trustees after they voted to keep a book about a transgender boy in the children’s section.

They nominated new members in June, but didn’t share much about their qualifications with the public. Virginia Wall was one of several speakers at the latest meeting concerned about a lack of transparency.

“I have observed what I believe to be a pattern of appointments and decisions by you all behind closed doors," she said.

In a break from the norms of public comment, Commissioner Kenny Kidd began questioning her about other board appointments.

“Let’s see, here's Animal Services Board. Are you really concerned about that one? Do you know about that? Did you research all those people?" Kidd asked. "You know, here's the Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority. Did you research that one? Are you really concerned about that? You know, when the TDA board comes up, are you really concerned about that one?"

"I'm beginning to think I should," Wall said.

Chairman Darrell Frye also criticized the public speakers for having “put down” their nominees.

Commissioners ultimately voted to appoint nine new trustees: Donna Brown, Jennifer Cole, Alvin Battle, Richard Callahan, Cindy Garrett, Steve Watson, Cynthia Rogers, Mary "Mimi" Cooper and Michael Johnston.