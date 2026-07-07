Greensboro History Museum wants to take your portrait

The Greensboro History useum is inviting residents to be a part of the ONE by ONE Community Portrait project. Visitors can pose alone or in a group for a portrait taken by photographer Tom Styrkowicz, who has worked with art museums across the country for similar projects.

The portraits will be included in a photo mosaic displayed in the museum, and each visitor will receive a free copy to take home.

Visitors can have their portraits taken Wednesday, July 8, through Friday, July 10, from 2 to 6 p.m.

The museum is located in Downtown Greensboro’s Cultural District.

The project is part of Guilford County’s America 250 programming.