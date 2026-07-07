What you need to know about drought in North Carolina

North Carolina is experiencing exceptional drought conditions.

As of last week, Durham and Orange counties are in exceptional drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, while the majority of the state remains in extreme to severe drought.

(No) rain or shine, here’s what you need to know to know about preparing for drought:

Some N.C. drought history

North Carolina is no stranger to droughts. In fact, drought has happened in every part of the state in recent years, according to readync.gov .

While some parts of the state experience very dry conditions, others experience only mild circumstances. Drought can occur at any time, but are most common in the late spring and summer.

The state's longest and most severe drought began in 2007 and ended in the late spring of 2009, according to the North Carolina State Climate Office . By the end of 2007, the state's agriculture industry had lost an estimated $573 million in damages due to the drought. Other droughts in North Carolina's history are short-lived but come on fast, like in June 2024 .

Other droughts in North Carolina's history were short-lived but occurred quickly, like in June 2024 .

What is classified as a drought?

The North Carolina Drought Management Advisory Council uses five classifications for identifying drought conditions: D0 (abnormally dry), D1 (moderate drought), D2 (severe drought), D3 (extreme drought) and D4 (exceptional drought). The council monitors conditions and reviews its findings to issue official advisories and recommendations.

Peyton Sickles Falls Lake shows signs of North Carolina's drought conditions along the Mountains-to-Sea Trail on June 22, 2026, in Durham, N.C.

Browning lawns and mild crop stress indicate D0 conditions, while D1 conditions include reduced streamflow and hay production. D2 conditions might include closing swimming areas and boat ramps, while a D3 classification implements outdoor burn bans.

On the most extreme end, D4 conditions affect daily life for all citizens, and officials count the number of remaining days of water supply.

You can read the full list of impacts and see what classification your county is listed under, if listed at all, here .

What should I do if a drought is occurring?

If a drought is occurring in your area, readync.gov recommends using water-saving measures to help with conservation.

This includes taking faster showers, running only full loads in laundry machines and dishwashers, as well as checking for leaks. Many tips offered by state officials can be used year-round to help save water, including:



Turning off the water while brushing your teeth.

Fixing leaky faucets and plumbing.

Putting in aerators, a manual tool that screws onto a sink faucet, with flow restrictors.

Choosing energy and water-efficient appliances.

Composting food scraps or throwing them in the garbage rather than using garbage disposals.

Replacing your showerhead with a lower or ultra-low-flow version.

Installing a low-volume toilet.

Putting a one-gallon plastic jug of water into your toilet tank to shift water.

How can I find the latest about drought conditions?

Outside, state officials recommend residents limit car washing, check for and fix leaky sprinklers, taps and hoses, collect natural water with a rain barrel for car washing or plant watering, covering pools and only water your lawn when necessary.

The North Carolina Drought Management Advisory Council releases updated conditions every Thursday. You can find those maps, as well as a list of conditions for each county and more information about condition guidelines, at www.ncdrought.org .

How can I follow water restrictions?

While not every county has a unique set of restrictions in place, the North Carolina Drought Management Advisory Council posts drought response actions by condition, along with a list of each county’s condition, on their website . You can find regional updates and restrictions at the links below:

Where can I learn more?

According to the Department of Environmental Quality, the public should check with their local water supply system for information about water use restrictions.