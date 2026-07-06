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Winston-Salem police issue first youth curfew citations

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published July 6, 2026 at 4:27 PM EDT
Winston-Salem police vehicle parked downtown
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
Winston-Salem police vehicle parked downtown

Winston-Salem police have issued the first citations tied to the city’s new youth curfew.

Police say a 15-year-old is facing multiple charges related to a vehicle break-in on Byerly Road at 2:30 a.m. on July 3.

Because the offenses occurred during overnight hours, officers also cited the teen for violating the city's Youth Protection Ordinance. Law enforcement transported him to a juvenile detention facility and cited his mother for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The ordinance, which took effect last month, prohibits anyone 17 or younger from being in public places between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

When it was first approved, police said they expected enforcement to focus on warnings, rides home and diversion programs.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle