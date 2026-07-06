Winston-Salem police issue first youth curfew citations

Winston-Salem police have issued the first citations tied to the city’s new youth curfew.

Police say a 15-year-old is facing multiple charges related to a vehicle break-in on Byerly Road at 2:30 a.m. on July 3.

Because the offenses occurred during overnight hours, officers also cited the teen for violating the city's Youth Protection Ordinance. Law enforcement transported him to a juvenile detention facility and cited his mother for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The ordinance, which took effect last month, prohibits anyone 17 or younger from being in public places between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

When it was first approved, police said they expected enforcement to focus on warnings, rides home and diversion programs.