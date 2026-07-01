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Forsyth officials release sketch in Tanglewood Park sexual assault investigation

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published July 1, 2026 at 6:45 PM EDT
Sheriff stands at podium
Courtesy Forsyth County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough reveals a sketch of the suspect in the case at a press conference Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

Forsyth County law enforcement officials say they’re sparing no expense to find the perpetrator of a sexual assault at Tanglewood Park on Tuesday.

The attack took place around 1 p.m. on a hiking trail near the dog park and overflow parking lot. Officials say a woman was jogging when a bald, bearded white man approached and assaulted her. She was able to fight off her attacker and reach a bystander, who called 911.

At a press conference, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said law enforcement members have been working around the clock to find the suspect.

“You have no idea the resources that we have put forward," he said. "I will say this, and I probably shouldn't say it, but I have no respect of funding on this one.”

Kimbrough’s office released a sketch of the alleged attacker and is asking the public for help identifying him. The sheriff also urged joggers to run with a partner and carry bear spray as a precaution.

High Point police are investigating a similar assault reported along the Bicentennial Greenway last week. But Kimbrough said officers do not believe the two cases are connected because the suspects are of different races.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle