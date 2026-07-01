Coastal ferry tolls prompt two Republicans to vote against NC budget

The new state budget bill that's up for votes in the legislature Wednesday would add tolls to four coastal ferry services.

Passengers already pay tolls for two of the ferries to Ocracoke Island and the ferry between Southport and Fort Fisher. The final budget bill includes a Senate proposal to charge tolls on all ferries starting in January.

They include the Hatteras-Ocracoke Ferry and the ferries serving Aurora in Beaufort County, Knotts Island in Currituck County and Minnesott Beach in Pamlico County. School buses — which use the Currituck-Knotts Island route to get students to mainland schools — would be exempt from paying.

The bill doesn't list how much passengers would pay, which would be determined by the N.C. Department of Transportation. Residents of coastal counties would be eligible to buy a commuter pass for $150 a year.

Sen. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, says he's voting against the budget because of the tolls. "Now we are proposing to tax the hardworking people of Eastern North Carolina to go to work, go to school, go to doctor's appointments," he said. "I made a promise to my constituents a long time ago that I would not vote for a ferry tax ... so for that reason I have to be a 'no' on this budget."

The budget includes about $60 million for repairs and maintenance needs in the ferry system, including funding to fix eroded ramps at a ferry terminal on the north end of Ocracoke. That terminal is facing severe erosion and may result in rerouted ferries.

"We currently have no long-term plan for the (ferry) division," Hanig said. "What does the Ocracoke ferry route look like in 10 years? The South Dock will be gone by then. ... Lots of questions need to be answered before we start tolling."

Legislation is already moving this session that would audit ferry system operations. Sen. Norman Sanderson, R-Pamlico, said he wants the audit completed before any tolls take effect — in hopes that the audit might identify other ways to fund the system's needs.

Sanderson said he's thankful the annual pass for residents would be less expensive than paying per ferry ride, but the idea of tolling is deeply unpopular in coastal counties.

"It's not about that cost, it's just about the principle of having to pay something that most of my constituents feel like they already pay" through gas taxes, he said.

Sanderson also voted against the budget due to the tolling provision, as the bill passed the Senate in a 37-12 vote. Senate Democrats were split on the budget, with about half of them voting for it. The House is voting later Wednesday afternoon, with a final round of votes expected Thursday.