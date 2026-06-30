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Randolph County releases its 2025 Community Health Assessment

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published June 30, 2026 at 4:23 PM EDT
Stethoscope on laptop keyboard.
Adobe stock photo

Randolph County is naming key health issues for the region and developing long-term strategies to address them.

Every three years, Randolph Public Health, in partnership with Randolph Health, completes an assessment based on data and community input. Some of last year’s findings highlight access to care, economic pressures, housing and transportation.

The two priority issues for 2025 were substance use disorder and a new focus: chronic disease. Health Promotion and Policy Supervisor Meagan Klinkenberg says she’s excited about developing improvement plans.

"Because I think that there are a number of directions we can go in helping the population in different ways," she says. "I mean, mental health and chronic disease can be kind of a co-occurring thing. So we're going to try to focus our efforts on expanding our mental health outreach, and maybe how that can apply to reducing the prevalence of certain chronic disease indicators." 

Those indicators include things like high cholesterol, heart disease and high blood pressure. Klinkenberg says moving forward, they’ll conduct interviews, focus groups and town halls to better understand health concerns across the county.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford