New NC law ends sanctuary city policies, mandates ICE cooperation

A new immigration enforcement bill became law last week following House Republicans’ override of Governor Josh Stein’s veto.

Senate Bill 153, dubbed the "North Carolina Border Protection Act" requires officers of four state agencies — the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Department of Public Safety, Department of Adult Corrections and State Bureau of Investigation — to sign a memo to collaborate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement "to the fullest extent of the law."

A spokesperson for the State Highway Patrol did not respond to WUNC News for comment on how the new law would work.

"We will work to share information as we move forward with the application of this legislation," Lt. Christopher Knox said in a statement.

The law also bans "sanctuary city" policies, restricts state-funded benefits for undocumented immigrants, and prevent any University of North Carolina system colleges from interfering with immigration operations.

Immigration advocates are warning that it may worsen existing fears felt by immigrant communities amid the federal immigration crackdown.

More than 6,300 immigration arrests have happened in North Carolina since President Donald Trump's second term went into effect, according to federal data reported by NC Local.

It's the third immigration bill to become law since House Bill 318 last year and House Bill 10 in 2024, which mandate local jails to notify ICE if an unauthorized or unlawful noncitizen is in their custody accused of a crime.

What Senate Bill 153 does