New NC law ends sanctuary city policies, mandates ICE cooperation
A new immigration enforcement bill became law last week following House Republicans’ override of Governor Josh Stein’s veto.
Senate Bill 153, dubbed the "North Carolina Border Protection Act" requires officers of four state agencies — the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Department of Public Safety, Department of Adult Corrections and State Bureau of Investigation — to sign a memo to collaborate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement "to the fullest extent of the law."
A spokesperson for the State Highway Patrol did not respond to WUNC News for comment on how the new law would work.
"We will work to share information as we move forward with the application of this legislation," Lt. Christopher Knox said in a statement.
The law also bans "sanctuary city" policies, restricts state-funded benefits for undocumented immigrants, and prevent any University of North Carolina system colleges from interfering with immigration operations.
Immigration advocates are warning that it may worsen existing fears felt by immigrant communities amid the federal immigration crackdown.
More than 6,300 immigration arrests have happened in North Carolina since President Donald Trump's second term went into effect, according to federal data reported by NC Local.
It's the third immigration bill to become law since House Bill 318 last year and House Bill 10 in 2024, which mandate local jails to notify ICE if an unauthorized or unlawful noncitizen is in their custody accused of a crime.
What Senate Bill 153 does
- Requires state law enforcement agencies (SHP, DAC, DPS and SBI) to contact ICE if they have a person in custody who is not a "legal resident" or U.S. citizen.
- Would train officers to check the immigration status or citizenship of a person in custody, and to carry out processes like federal immigration officers under what's known as a 287(g) agreement.
- Allow lawsuits against so-called "sanctuary cities" by victims of crimes committed by immigrants without legal presence.
- Prevents schools in the University of North Carolina system from having a "sanctuary status" and from obstructing or interfering with ICE.
- Prohibits state-funded benefits from the Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Commerce, and local housing authorities for any noncitizens without lawful status. This includes services such as housing assistance, Medicaid, child care subsidies, unemployment and more.