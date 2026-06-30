Elkin City Schools appoints interim superintendent

Jennifer Hall will be assuming the role of interim superintendent on July 8.

She’d just retired this year as the principal of Elkin Middle School and coordinator of the district’s Academically or Intellectually Gifted program.

Hall was one of five retirees the district honored in May for distinguished service. She was specifically commended for her “poised leadership.”

The Board of Education welcomed her back to serve as interim superintendent amid the search for a new, permanent leader.

The board is considering a contract with the North Carolina School Boards Association to conduct that search.

The district’s current Superintendent, Steve Hall, is leaving to take a position as head of Surry County Schools.