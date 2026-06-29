Soup to Nuts Live! Featuring Brad Heller and the Fustics| On Air This Weekend

WHQR's Soup to Nuts series returns with a great pre-recorded show from folk-rock artists Brad Heller and the Fustics. Brand showcased his compelling original music and we spoke with him about his career and travels.

Tune in this coming Friday, July 3rd at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, July 4th at 9:00 p.m. on 91.3 FM.

Learn more about Brad at his official website.