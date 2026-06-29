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Forsyth DSS officials recruiting foster parents amid shortage

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published June 29, 2026 at 3:44 PM EDT
A photo of Forsyth County Department of Social Services headquarters
WFDD File photo

Forsyth County officials are working to recruit foster parents amid a shortage of available homes.

There are only 15 foster care homes currently licensed through the Forsyth County Department of Social Services.

Torrie Smith, with DSS, says officials have had to rely heavily on private agencies as a result, often placing children outside of the county.

“So, not only are they coming to foster care, being removed from mom and dad, and often displaced from their siblings," Smith said. "But they're also having to change schools, change daycares, change medical providers, and that's really not fair for them. That's just really traumatic.”

She says the shortage is actually the result of something good — foster parents adopting the children they take in. The problem is that leaves fewer available homes for kids in need. Sometimes children are placed hours away or have to sleep in DSS offices until a licensed home opens up.

Smith says the most critical need is for foster parents willing to take in sibling groups, teenagers and medically fragile children.

More information about foster care can be found on the county website. DSS also has a recruitment line for interested foster parents. That number is 336-703-2445.

Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz