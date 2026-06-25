Soup to Nuts Live! The Little Mercies

Soup to Nuts Live! presents The Little Mercies on Sunday, July 19th. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and show starts at 7:00 p.m. Reserve your seats by sending an email to soup@whqr.org or call 910-3431640 Ext 203 during regular business hours. ($10 suggested donation).

About The Band

The Little Mercies have rapidly grown from three friends at the local jam to headlining festivals in two years time. A force to be reckoned with, their distinct sound has garnered recognition and awards nationally as Official Showcase artists for the Southeastern Regional Folk Alliance (SERFA) and finalists for the Freshgrass Awards. Known for their powerful vocal harmonies, raging twin fiddles, and tear-wrenching lyrics, their music promises an authentic, exuberant experience.

Multi-instrumentalist songwriters, Bronwyn Chelette, Shanice Richards, and Rosalee Walsh united through their love of oldtime music. With individual expertise in bluegrass, reggae, jazz, folk, and classical, their collective sound respects tradition while blending genre lines. They also believe that music and dance are two sides of one coin. Their alter-ego contra-dance band combines oldtime melodies with New England stylings.

‘Boy Genius meets The Chicks,’ The Little Mercies’ music has been compared to inspirations such as Gillian Welch, the Carolina Chocolate Drops, and Iris Dement. Separating them from the mix is their unique collaboration of musical backgrounds. Bronwyn grew up in the Florida panhandle with her mother singing Appalachian ballads as lullabies, Shanice played reggae percussion and fiddle in her family’s Jamaican church and Rosalee was raised in rural Colorado on the Grateful Dead and bluegrass festivals. Together, their music exists in a multitude of genres, delighting fans of oldtime, folk, americana, soft-rock, bluegrass, and punk, while attracting its own following. Their performances promise an unforgettable experience, ranging from emotional originals to high-energy dance tunes.

At the core of their artistry is community. With professional backgrounds in music therapy, teaching artistry, and nursing, they create interactive performances for community centers, schools, hospitals, and assisted living facilities. The Little Mercies believe in surviving and thriving together and to that end they use their music beyond entertainment as a tool for encouraging connection.

Passion and joy brought The Little Mercies together; in music, community, and perseverance. While it might seem simple, joy in spite of all odds, is its own form of protest and The Little Mercies will continue to grow, perform, and travel, spreading joy in every way they can.

Learn more about The Little Mercies through the official band website.