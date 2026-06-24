WS/FCS considers new rules for cell phones, metal cups

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is considering multiple updates to its code of conduct, including new offenses related to the use of cell phones and metal cups.

District officials say they want to better distinguish between different types of cell phone use at school.

There would be a lower-level offense, where a student has a phone out during class. And then there would be a category for things like recording a fight or cyberbullying. That could result in a suspension.

At a committee meeting this week, Chad Williams, the director of security, said they’re also looking to prohibit metal cups.

“All metal oversized tumblers, whether it's a Stanley, whether it's a YETI, whether it's an Owala," he said. "We've had multiple incidents involving those cups being used as weapons, first and foremost.”

He says students have also used them to bring in vapes and other prohibited items. The cups slow down the metal detection process, too.

Williams says students will be allowed to use clear, plastic water bottles instead. The district plans to message families about the new changes before the start of the school year.