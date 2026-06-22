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Temporary youth curfew now in effect in Winston-Salem

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published June 22, 2026 at 7:20 PM EDT
Winston-Salem skyline
Courtesy Visit Winston-Salem
Downtown Winston-Salem

A temporary curfew for teens is now in effect in Winston-Salem.

The Winston-Salem City Council approved the ordinance Monday night in a 5-3 vote, with Council Members Regina Hall, Scott Andree-Bowen and James Taylor Jr. opposed.

The measure prohibits anyone 17 or younger from being in public places between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. unless they're with a parent. There are also exceptions for commuting to work, responding to an emergency or attending school activities.

Teens who break the curfew can be referred to juvenile court, but police say they'll generally start with alternatives like warnings, rides home or referrals to diversion programs. Adults who help minors violate the ordinance could face misdemeanor charges and fines.

The curfew will remain in place until October 12.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle