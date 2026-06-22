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Gov. Stein announces over $4M in rural funding

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Neal Charnoff
Published June 22, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
The Davidson County Government Center in Lexington.
WFDD File photo
The Davidson County Government Center in Lexington. The city is among those set to receive rural infrastructure grants.

North Carolina's Rural Infrastructure Authority has approved over $4 million in funding for rural development.

Officials granted eight requests from local governments, including several in the Piedmont Triad.

The City of Lexington will receive $250,000 to support the reuse of a building. The site will establish a U.S. hub for an India-based textile manufacturer, creating 50 jobs.

A $400,000 grant will go toward the reuse of a building in Reidsville that will house a mattress manufacturing company. About 52 jobs are expected to be created.

And Asheboro will receive $225,000 for the rehabilitation of city streets and sidewalks.

The three projects are expected to leverage close to $3 million in additional investment.
Neal Charnoff
Neal Charnoff joined 88.5 WFDD as Morning Edition host in 2014. Raised in the Catskill region of upstate New York, he graduated from Sarah Lawrence College in 1983. Armed with a liberal arts degree, Neal was fully equipped to be a waiter. So he prolonged his arrested development bouncing around New York and L.A. until discovering that people enjoyed listening to his voice on the radio. After a few years doing overnight shifts at a local rock station, Neal spent most of his career at Vermont Public Radio. He began as host of a nightly jazz program, where he was proud to interview many of his idols, including Dave Brubeck and Sonny Rollins. Neal graduated to the news department, where he was the local host for NPR's All Things Considered for 14 years. In addition to news interviews and features, he originated and produced the Weekly Conversation On The Arts, as well as VPR Backstage, which profiled theater productions around the state. He contributed several stories to NPR, including coverage of a devastating ice storm. Neal now sees the value of that liberal arts degree, and approaches life with the knowledge that all subjects and all art forms are connected to each other. Neal and his wife Judy are enjoying exploring North Carolina and points south. They would both be happy to never experience a Vermont winter again.
See stories by Neal Charnoff