Triad city services suspended in observance of Juneteenth

There will be a number of city closures on Friday in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

Most city offices in Greensboro will be closed, as will public libraries, the history museum, and the cultural center. City buses will operate on a normal schedule. Any water or sewer emergencies can be reported to the Water Resources dispatch line.

City offices will also be closed in Winston-Salem. CityLink 311, which handles customer service, will be closed, but non-911 emergency calls will be forwarded to the appropriate department.

In High Point, residents will not have access to city hall or the customer service call center. The transit system won’t be operating, and the museum and public library will be closed.

Garbage and recycling collection will be halted in all three municipalities.