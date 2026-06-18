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Old Salem hosting reenactment of Emancipation Proclamation

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published June 18, 2026 at 9:48 AM EDT
St. Phillips Moravian Church in Old Salem is the oldest continuously operating African American church in North Carolina.
Courtesy The Moravian Magazine
St. Phillips Moravian Church in Old Salem is the oldest continuously operating African American church in North Carolina.

A fully costumed reenactment of the Emancipation Proclamation will take place this Friday, Juneteenth, in Old Salem.

On May 21, 1865, at St. Philips Moravian Church in Salem, Chaplain Seth Clark of the Ohio 10th Cavalry declared all enslaved people within rebellious states shall be free. 

On Friday, Salem Congregation Board of Trustees President Barry Self will reenact that reading. He’ll be accompanied by costumed actors singing hymns from the original program. Self says, there were more than 200 people in church on that fateful day and roughly 600 on the front lawn.

"'Shouts of 'You are free, you are free,' filled the church, following Reverend Clark's challenge to not be idle, but to grow and advance God's kingdom'," says Self. "'The freedmen prioritized education for their children and negotiated with the Moravian Church for land across the creek to build a school in 1867.'" 

Five years later, the church sold lots for $10 to each of the freedmen in an area called Liberia. It later became known as Happy Hill, the first African American neighborhood in the towns of Winston and Salem.

The reenactment begins Friday at 7 p.m. at St. Philips Moravian Church, the oldest continuously operating African American church in North Carolina.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford