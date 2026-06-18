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Greensboro to host youth town hall on violence prevention

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published June 18, 2026 at 4:51 PM EDT
Greensboro
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The city of Greensboro

The City of Greensboro's Community Safety Department is hosting a youth town hall this week.

Officials say they want to provide a space for youth to talk about issues that are important to them and share ideas for positive change — specifically around safety and violence prevention.

It’s also a chance for teenagers to engage directly with city leaders and community members.

The town hall will take place on Wednesday, June 24 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Central Library on Church Street.

The event is open to all Greensboro youth ages 14 to 22.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz