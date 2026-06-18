Charlotte City Council interviews final five applicants to be next mayor

The five finalists to become Charlotte’s next mayor answered questions Thursday afternoon from City Council members, who are scheduled to make a final pick Monday to replace Mayor Vi Lyles, who is resigning June 30.

Mayor Pro Tem James Mitchell, former council member Harold Cogdell, state Senator Caleb Theodros; attorney Robert Harrington; and former Federal Reserve vice president Carrie Cook are the finalists.

The candidates were all asked the same questions by council members. Joi Mayo asked what the candidates would do “to make sure meetings are efficient while still allowing robust debate and discussion?”

Cogdell said he wants to ensure everyone is heard – up to a point.

“But when the conversation gravitates away from outside the scope of that agenda item – if I am being blunt – whoever is chairing that needs to call that out of order,” he said.

Theodros said “I want a robust debate. But it has to be a specific policy and procedure that we all have to follow.”

Mitchell was asked about how he would work to resolve the impasse over Interstate 77 toll lanes. He said he doesn’t want council members to back the toll lanes again until there is a better design.

Mitchell voted in May against pulling support for the controversial toll lanes.

“I would not be in favor of rescinding the rescinding,” he said. “It has to be a new model put forward to solve this problem.”

Cook said work to “build trust with communities” and that “things should happen with people not to them.”

Council member JD Mazuera Arias asked about how the candidates would balance keeping Charlotte’s airport strong while ensuring workers are treated well.

“We have to show that we aren’t good but exceptional stewards of that business,” Harrington said.

Cogdell received the most nominations going into the interviews, with six. Council members will spend the weekend on their phones, trading calls and texts to build support for the candidates they prefer ahead of Monday night’s final vote.