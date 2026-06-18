Alan Wilson speaks to supporters in Lancaster ahead of SC governor primary runoff

South Carolina attorney general and candidate for governor Alan Wilson spoke to supporters in Lancaster on Wednesday as early voting begins for the Republican primary runoff.

Between servings of mashed potatoes, chicken, and sweet tea, Wilson spoke to supporters and answered questions in Lancaster County. The runoff pits Wilson against Trump-endorsed Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette.

Evette has also been endorsed by outgoing Gov. Henry McMaster. She finished first in the initial race, with just under 30% of the vote. But while Evette has racked up the two biggest endorsements — Trump and McMaster — Wilson has been rounding up his defeated opponents and other, smaller but possibly still influential endorsements, as both seek an edge in the tight runoff.

On Wednesday, he said supporters of previous competitors such as Nancy Mace have a home in his campaign.

“Now, maybe some of you may have supported Nancy Mace, alright. She’s a maverick, she shakes things up, she can be off putting to some people, some people like that. And if you voted for her because of that, you have a home with me,” Wilson said.

Mace and Representative Ralph Norman endorsed Wilson after losing in the primary.

“Some of you probably supported Congressman Ralph Norman, who would’ve been very worthy of your support,” Wilson said. “You have a home with me, too.”

South Carolina resident Sheryl Beck said she thinks Trump made a mistake in backing Evette. She said she believes the endorsement was meant to appeal to current Governor McMaster for redistricting efforts.

“I think President Trump used his endorsement in order to get our Governor McMaster to sign on to redistricting, and I think our governor kind of threw Trump under the bus, because he said ‘Well, okay if you endorse Pam Evette then I will say yes, do redistricting.’ But there was no push to redistrict,” Beck said. “So, Trump wasted a trump-card, so to speak, and in doing that has kind of hurt the state of South Carolina.”

Wilson supporter Linda Irving said Wilson focuses on the issues she is most concerned with.

“I think taxes, quality of life, keeping the area as beautiful as it is and trying to get rid of the fraud and the abuse of funds, things of that nature… I think he hits the nail on the head, and I think we need someone like him as our governor,” Irving said.

Early voting continues through Thursday. The runoff election is next Tuesday, June 23rd.

