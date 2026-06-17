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World Cup games face a growing climate threat

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 17, 2026 at 11:59 AM EDT
Smoke from the Palisades Fire rises over a ridge as seen from the Encino section of Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Richard Vogel/AP)
Richard Vogel/AP
Smoke from the Palisades Fire rises over a ridge as seen from the Encino section of Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Richard Vogel/AP)

Several World Cup host cities, including Los Angeles, Seattle, and Vancouver, face significant wildfire smoke risk. Yet, FIFA does not appear to have any protocol in place should a wildfire erupt in close proximity to one of the hosting venues.

Tik Root, senior staff writer at Grist, joins Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan to discuss the threat wildfire smoke poses to the World Cup and how FIFA can mitigate some of the risks.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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