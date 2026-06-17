© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NC lawmaker warns Charlotte over I-77 toll lanes dispute

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published June 17, 2026 at 3:05 PM EDT
Toll lanes on I-77
Steve Harrison
/
WFAE
Toll lanes on I-77

State lawmakers on Wednesday did not consider a proposal from Republican Sen. Vickie Sawyer that would require Charlotte and other local governments to pay roughly $60 million to the state for the abandoned Interstate 77 toll lanes project. But Sawyer warned the issue is far from settled.

Sawyer, who represents Iredell County and north Mecklenburg, said she wants Charlotte and other local governments to reverse their opposition to the controversial toll lanes. If they do not, her proposal would require them to reimburse the N.C. Department of Transportation for money already spent designing the project and could result in the state withholding road funding.

“I want you to know that this is as friendly as I can be — a warning — to all of you to reconsider,” Sawyer said.

Her amendment was not taken up by the Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday.

Sawyer’s position also highlights a divide within Mecklenburg County. While she is calling for Charlotte to revive privately managed toll lanes in south Mecklenburg, she has advocated for the state to buy out the private company that is operating toll lanes in north Mecklenburg.

“This is something my community has called for over and over again in regards to predatory tolls that affect my community,” Sawyer said.

Many Charlotte residents, however, have expressed opposition to toll lanes, raising questions about why the city should move forward with a project similar to one that has drawn criticism in other parts of the county.
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison