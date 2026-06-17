Buncombe formally sets November bond referenda

It’s now official: Buncombe County residents will vote on whether to approve $70 million in new government debt this November.

The county Board of Commissioners unanimously approved placing two special bond referenda on this year’s general election ballot. As it did in 2022 , Buncombe is seeking $40 million for affordable housing and $30 million for “open space” initiatives like farmland preservation and park development.

“Our community has consistently prioritized land conservation and affordable housing with both our 2043 comprehensive plan and our 2030 strategic plan ,” Commissioner Terri Wells told BPR. “Additionally, we must invest in our own recovery and utilize these bonds to leverage millions more investment in our community to ensure we protect our drinking water and natural resources and provide affordable housing for seniors and families.”

Only two community members spoke during public hearings on the bond referenda, both favorably. David Nutter, a board member with the pro-greenway nonprofit Connect Buncombe , said he was “utterly thrilled” by the scope of the planned open space investments. Susan Bean, housing and transportation director with the environmental nonprofit MountainTrue , said the two bond issues would work together to address Buncombe’s simultaneous housing and climate crises.

“The way to address both of these crises at the same time is to create more housing choices for people in the right places and to preserve our region’s farms and forests,” Bean argued.

According to opinion polls conducted for the county by the nonprofit Trust for Public Land , a majority of Buncombe residents support approving both referendums. However, they appear to be less enthusiastic about borrowing now than they were in 2022.

During the previous bond cycle , 71% and 63% of polled voters respectively supported the open space and housing bonds. In the 2022 election, those two bonds ultimately netted about 69% and 62% of the vote . This year, the respective polling figures were 65% and 54%.

Melissa Moore, Buncombe’s finance officer, told commissioners that the total cost of principal and interest for the two bonds would come to about $111.1 million. That debt would be repaid over 20 years. The county estimates that the required annual property tax increase would be about $43 for a home valued at the county median sale price of $446,000.

Election Day this year is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

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