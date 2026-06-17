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Asheboro NAACP to honor enslaved Randolph County residents

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published June 17, 2026 at 4:34 PM EDT
A sign depicting hundreds of names of enslaved Randolph County residents
Courtesy Chip Foust
Memorial displays names of enslaved people from Randolph County

The Asheboro/Randolph County NAACP is unveiling a new memorial Thursday honoring enslaved residents in observance of Juneteenth.

For the last four years, local NAACP members have searched through old deeds, census data, police records, newspaper articles and more to compile a list of enslaved Randolph residents.

They’re up to about 1,600 names. And using all of those documents, Chapter President Chip Foust says they were able to piece together stories for some of these individuals.

“People were brought up to believe that there were no slaves in this area, that this was the Quaker belt, and these people were against slavery," Foust said. "But what we now know through research is 10% of Randolph County's population in 1860 were enslaved individuals.”

The organization will be unveiling a memorial with all of their names outside of the Randolph County Courthouse at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Local storytellers will be there to share what they’ve learned about their lives. The memorial will be open to the public through Saturday.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz