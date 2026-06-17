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School board votes to challenge Alamance County budget

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published June 17, 2026 at 3:29 PM EDT
Alamance-Burlington School Board Member Charles Parker read the resolution at a meeting Tuesday.
Courtesy Alamance-Burlington School System
Alamance-Burlington School Board Member Charles Parker read the resolution at a meeting Tuesday.

The Alamance-Burlington School System Board of Education voted Tuesday to initiate a dispute with the county over funding.

The board unanimously approved a resolution stating that the Alamance County commissioners didn’t allocate enough money in next year’s budget to “support a system of free public schools.”

The district requested nearly $62 million for operating expenses. The commissioners’ budget, approved this week, falls about $3 million short.

School officials also asked for roughly $18 million for capital improvements but received about half that amount.

The resolution directs the chair, superintendent and board of education attorneys to arrange a meeting with commissioners and a mediator, to resolve the budget dispute.

When asked for a response, Alamance County Commission Chair Kelly Allen said the board does not comment on pending legal action.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz