School board votes to challenge Alamance County budget

The Alamance-Burlington School System Board of Education voted Tuesday to initiate a dispute with the county over funding.

The board unanimously approved a resolution stating that the Alamance County commissioners didn’t allocate enough money in next year’s budget to “support a system of free public schools.”

The district requested nearly $62 million for operating expenses. The commissioners’ budget, approved this week, falls about $3 million short.

School officials also asked for roughly $18 million for capital improvements but received about half that amount.

The resolution directs the chair, superintendent and board of education attorneys to arrange a meeting with commissioners and a mediator, to resolve the budget dispute.

When asked for a response, Alamance County Commission Chair Kelly Allen said the board does not comment on pending legal action.