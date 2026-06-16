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Surry County considers 24-month data center moratorium

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published June 16, 2026 at 12:14 PM EDT
Pilot Mountain
WFDD File photo
Pilot Mountain in Surry County

Surry County Commissioners are considering a two-year moratorium on development approvals for data centers.

The commission enacted a 60-day pause earlier this month.

The county doesn’t currently have any data center proposals on the table, but officials say they want to be prepared as more pop up around the state.

Staff have already begun drafting amendments to zoning regulations in order to address these kinds of facilities.

But at a meeting this week, the county’s Development Services Director Adrienne Gardner said they need more time. She recommended 24 months.

“The planning board understands that the subject of data center regulation is of critical importance to the citizens of Surry County," Gardner said. "The issue is complex and involves a myriad of concerns.”

Commissioners will decide whether to extend the moratorium at a public hearing on July 20.

Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz