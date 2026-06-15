JetZero breaks ground on Greensboro manufacturing facility

A company aiming to reshape the future of aviation is officially taking off in the Triad.

JetZero broke ground today on its new manufacturing facility at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

CEO Tom O’Leary says the groundbreaking marks a new chapter for JetZero.

“This is just a big step," he said. "This is where a science project phase ends and reality phase begins.”

The company plans to invest $4.7 billion in the facility, where it will manufacture its Z4 fuel-efficient passenger jet. Work on the prototype aircraft is currently in progress.

O’Leary says Greensboro was the right fit for the project because of its aviation history and manufacturing infrastructure.

“It was a coming together of visions. Their vision for bringing manufacturing and manufacturing jobs to the greater Greensboro, Winston-Salem area," he said. "And we had the perfect plane and future vision to match up with that.”

JetZero expects the new facility to create 14,500 jobs in engineering, manufacturing and other fields over the next decade.