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North Carolina turns down invitation to participate in "Great American State Fair"

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 12, 2026 at 6:27 AM EDT
Jason Garber
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Flickr via Openverse

North Carolina has turned down an invitation to participate in President Donald Trump’s "Great American State Fair" on the National Mall.

State officials announced the withdrawal, joining at least six other states that have bowed out of the upcoming sixteen-day summer exhibition.

The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources says the decision stems from budget and staffing limits. Officials estimate that setting up a pavilion in Washington would cost more than $100,000.

Instead, the state will focus its resources on local America 250 celebrations, including a major event at the State Capitol on July Fourth.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston