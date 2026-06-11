Planning Board recommends denying rezoning for proposed Rural Hall data center

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Planning Board voted Thursday to recommend denying a rezoning request for a proposed hyperscale data center in Rural Hall.

The decision was met with applause from the residents who packed the meeting room (an overflow) to voice opposition to the development.

The request, submitted by The Drox Group, would allow the construction of a hyperscale data center on 129 acres of land across from the Rural Hall Town Hall.

Residents who spoke during the public hearing raised concerns about potential noise, water usage and the impact an industrial-scale facility could have on the area's rural character.

Developers argued the project would be designed to address many of those concerns. Michael Foess, representing The Drox Group, told board members the facility would keep noise levels below 60 decibels and minimize water consumption. He said the company had revised its plans after meeting with nearby residents, reducing the height of one building and adding a public recreation area.

He also touted the project’s economic benefits, saying the county stood to gain nearly $80 million in tax revenue over 10 years.

“AI and data centers are at the same inflection point that Blockbuster and Netflix were in 2007. The communities that say yes to this infrastructure will attract investment, jobs, and tax base that follows. Forsyth County is a chance to be on the right side of that moment.”

The argument wasn’t enough to sway the board. Member Lindsey Schwab said the proposal conflicts with the county's land-use plan, which recommends minimizing the impacts of industrial development on surrounding communities.

“I don't question the economic impact that this project would bring a $3 billion investment and millions and millions of dollars into the coffers of Forsyth County, which we desperately need," she said. "However, I question the cost of that today.”

The planning board's vote is only a recommendation. The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is expected to make a final decision on the matter next month.