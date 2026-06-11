Key spy program set to expire

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with former FBI special agent Asha Rangappa about Congress’ failure to pass a key part of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

The law allows U.S. intelligence agents to spy on terrorist suspects abroad without a warrant, but some Democrats and Republicans in Congress are concerned that President Trump’s pick for acting director of national intelligence, Bill Pulte, will abuse his power and spy on Trump opponents in this country.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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