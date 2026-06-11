Forsyth County Commission Chair Don Martin will retire in July

After nearly 12 years on the board, Forsyth County Commission Chair Don Martin announced he will retire at the end of July. He was first elected following 19 years as superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

In a press release, Martin thanked voters for passing referenda that supported education. He also praised his colleagues for their shared accomplishments over the years. Among them are building three new libraries, Kaleideum and the Agricultural Center. He also cited investments in parks and the airport.

Martin turns 75 next month. He says he’s looking forward to spending more time with his grandchildren and traveling with his wife.

