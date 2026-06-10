Regulators' pause in Duke Energy solar procurement raises concerns about bills

A new report from the Solar Energy Industries Association ranks North Carolina fifth in the country for installed solar capacity, with enough generation to power more than 1.2 million homes.

The report highlights the state’s mix of rooftop installations and utility-scale solar farms.

However, state regulators this year halted Duke Energy’s procurement of new solar farms until the utility's new carbon plan is approved.

Sean Gallagher, senior vice president of policy at the Solar Energy Industries Association, said solar remains the cheapest and quickest power source to build.

“The pause will increase the risk of a supply crunch that raises North Carolinians’ bills,” Gallagher said.

He added that the delay could cause solar developers to miss key deadlines tied to federal tax credits that are set to expire, which could further increase costs for customers.