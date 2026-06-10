© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Greensboro releases annual drinking water quality report

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Neal Charnoff
Published June 10, 2026 at 4:42 PM EDT
Woman pouring clear water from a tap filter.
Adobe stock photo

Greensboro has released its annual drinking water quality report for 2025.

The main takeaway is that the city’s drinking water is safe and meets or surpasses state and federal standards.

The study incorporates data collected in 2025 along with results from earlier sampling periods.

It includes tables showing detected contaminants along with consumer health information.

The three main water sources for Greensboro are Lake Higgins, Lake Brandt and Lake Townsend, all located in northern Guilford County.

The city says it conducts more than 400,000 tests annually and regularly monitors drinking water.

Residents can access the report online in English and Spanish.
Neal Charnoff
Neal Charnoff joined 88.5 WFDD as Morning Edition host in 2014. Raised in the Catskill region of upstate New York, he graduated from Sarah Lawrence College in 1983. Armed with a liberal arts degree, Neal was fully equipped to be a waiter. So he prolonged his arrested development bouncing around New York and L.A. until discovering that people enjoyed listening to his voice on the radio. After a few years doing overnight shifts at a local rock station, Neal spent most of his career at Vermont Public Radio. He began as host of a nightly jazz program, where he was proud to interview many of his idols, including Dave Brubeck and Sonny Rollins. Neal graduated to the news department, where he was the local host for NPR's All Things Considered for 14 years. In addition to news interviews and features, he originated and produced the Weekly Conversation On The Arts, as well as VPR Backstage, which profiled theater productions around the state. He contributed several stories to NPR, including coverage of a devastating ice storm. Neal now sees the value of that liberal arts degree, and approaches life with the knowledge that all subjects and all art forms are connected to each other. Neal and his wife Judy are enjoying exploring North Carolina and points south. They would both be happy to never experience a Vermont winter again.
See stories by Neal Charnoff