Stokes County seeks public input on data center zoning regulations
Stokes County residents will have another opportunity this week to weigh in on how data centers are regulated locally.
The county planning board will consider several zoning changes during a public hearing. They include establishing a formal definition for data centers and other updates that could affect how plans for future facilities are reviewed.
The meeting comes just days after residents again voiced concerns about a proposed Walnut Cove data center during an information session hosted by the developer.
The public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Stokes County Administration Building in Danbury.