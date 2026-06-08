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Photos: Canes fans fill Lenovo Center for Game 3 watch party

WUNC News | By Eli Chen
Published June 8, 2026 at 10:10 AM EDT
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey
/
For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.

Carolina Hurricanes fans filled the Lenovo Center on Saturday to watch Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Vegas Golden Knights beat the Hurricanes 5-4 in double overtime and took a 2-1 series lead. Teams with a 2-1 series lead went on to win the Cup 46 of 57 times, or 80.7%. The teams will meet again in Game 4 on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

Photographer Matt Ramey captured scenes from the Game 3 watch party.

Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans tailgate before watching game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
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Carolina Hurricanes fans tailgate before watching game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
The Prestonwood Pickleballers tailgate before watching game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
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The Prestonwood Pickleballers tailgate before watching game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
A Hurricanes fan poses for a photo before game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
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A Hurricanes fan poses for a photo before game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans are given watch party towels upon entry to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
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Carolina Hurricanes fans are given watch party towels upon entry to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Hurricanes fans are given watch party towels at game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
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Hurricanes fans are given watch party towels at game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
16 of 35  — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_22.jpg
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
24 of 35  — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_33.jpg
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
26 of 35  — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_36.jpg
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
27 of 35  — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_35.jpg
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
28 of 35  — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_38.jpg
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
The Hurricanes mascot, Stormy the Ice Hog, throws t shirts to fans during game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
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The Hurricanes mascot, Stormy the Ice Hog, throws t shirts to fans during game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
31 of 35  — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_39.jpg
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
32 of 35  — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_44.jpg
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
33 of 35  — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_42.jpg
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
The Hurricanes mascot, Stormy the Ice Hog, throws t shirts to fans during game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
34 of 35  — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_43.jpg
The Hurricanes mascot, Stormy the Ice Hog, throws t shirts to fans during game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
35 of 35  — WUNC CANES WATCH PARTY 3_4.jpg
Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News

AP contributed copy to this story.

Eli Chen
Eli Chen is a digital news producer at WUNC.
See stories by Eli Chen