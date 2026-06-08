Photos: Canes fans fill Lenovo Center for Game 3 watch party
Carolina Hurricanes fans filled the Lenovo Center on Saturday to watch Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.
The Vegas Golden Knights beat the Hurricanes 5-4 in double overtime and took a 2-1 series lead. Teams with a 2-1 series lead went on to win the Cup 46 of 57 times, or 80.7%. The teams will meet again in Game 4 on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.
Photographer Matt Ramey captured scenes from the Game 3 watch party.
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
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Carolina Hurricanes fans tailgate before watching game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
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The Prestonwood Pickleballers tailgate before watching game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
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A Hurricanes fan poses for a photo before game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
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Carolina Hurricanes fans are given watch party towels upon entry to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
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Hurricanes fans are given watch party towels at game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
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The Hurricanes mascot, Stormy the Ice Hog, throws t shirts to fans during game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
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The Hurricanes mascot, Stormy the Ice Hog, throws t shirts to fans during game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
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Carolina Hurricanes fans gather to watch game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC on Saturday June 6, 2026.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC News
AP contributed copy to this story.