Greensboro opening weekend cooling center this summer

The city of Greensboro will be operating a weekend cooling center this summer.

The center will open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday starting June 6 through the end of August.

It will be located at the Interactive Resource Center on East Washington Street. The IRC also operates as a cooling center Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Others include Tiny House Community Development HOPE Center, which is open weekdays until noon. And Glenwood Together, from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.

When temperatures reach 90 degrees or higher during the day and won’t fall below 70 in the evening, the IRC will also operate overnight.