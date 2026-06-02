Viral Mallard Creek track championship disqualification overturned after review

Mallard Creek High School has been declared a co-champion of the 2026 NCHSAA 8A Men’s Track and Field State Championship, after a state appeals board on Tuesday overturned a controversial disqualification that went viral and cost the school the championship.

Runner Nyan Brown crossed the finish line first on May 16 with a sizable lead. He raised his hand and held up five fingers – a gesture his coach told media outlets represented five combined indoor and outdoor championships for Mallard Creek.

But officials immediately disqualified Brown for the celebration, claiming he’d been warned against taunting after celebrating earlier in the competition. Mallard Creek officials say they never received that warning. C.E. Jordan High School in Durham was declared the champion instead.

The incident went viral, drawing reactions online from former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III and generating national headlines.

Mallard Creek appealed the decision. After a review by the Independent Athletic Appeals Board, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Board of Directors voted to undo the disqualification and declared Mallard Creek a co-champion with Jordan High.

Following a decision by the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Appeals Board administered by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Board of Directors convened in a special meeting on Tuesday morning to consider… — NCHSAA (@NCHSAA) June 2, 2026

“We recognize that this situation has been emotional for the student-athletes, coaches, schools, and communities involved,” said NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker. “At the center of this matter are young people who have invested countless hours into their sport and their team. We appreciate the work of the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Appeals Board and respect the process that led to today’s outcome. We are pleased that this matter has reached a resolution and that the accomplishments of the student-athletes involved can be recognized.”

The decision means the Mavericks have won their third straight state championship.