Scenes from the aftermath of Russia's latest massive attack on Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine—These are the scenes from Kyiv after one of Russia's largest aerial assaults on Ukraine in recent months.

Overnight into Tuesday, waves of drones and missiles struck the capital, killing and injuring civilians and damaging homes, businesses and public buildings. More than 20 people have been killed and hundreds injured, including civilians in Kyiv.

In these pictures, emergency crews search through rubble, firefighters tackle blazes and residents survey the destruction in neighborhoods hit by the strikes. The attack came after Moscow warned it would intensify pressure on Kyiv. The bombardment has also renewed concerns about Ukraine's ability to defend its skies as supplies of air defense missiles remain under strain.

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Anton Shtuka for NPR / Anton Shtuka / Anton Shtuka Damage is seen on a Kyiv street after one of Russia's largest aerial assaults on Ukraine in recent months.

Anton Shtuka for NPR / Anton Shtuka / Anton Shtuka A man cowers outside a damaged building in Kyiv after Russia's latest attack.

Anton Shtuka for NPR / Anton Shtuka / Anton Shtuka The survivors of the Russian attack wait in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Anton Shtuka for NPR / Anton Shtuka / Anton Shtuka A woman stands outside of an apartment building after the night attack on Kyiv, Ukraine.

Anton Shtuka for NPR / Anton Shtuka / Anton Shtuka Firefighters put out flames after the attack.

Anton Shtuka for NPR / Anton Shtuka / Anton Shtuka People gather outside after the night attack in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Anton Shtuka for NPR / Anton Shtuka / Anton Shtuka A man carries his dog after the attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on June 2.

Anton Shtuka for NPR / Anton Shtuka / Anton Shtuka A car window is blown out after the night attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on June 2.

Anton Shtuka for NPR / Anton Shtuka / Anton Shtuka Flames engulf a building after the attack in Kyiv, Ukraine.