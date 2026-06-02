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North Carolina Folk Festival announces more artists for this year's event

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published June 2, 2026 at 4:51 PM EDT
NC Folk Fest outdoor performance
Courtesy Lynn Donovan
The 2026 North Carolina Folk Festival will feature performances by artists in venues throughout Greensboro, including downtown LeBauer Park.

The North Carolina Folk Festival revealed its second round of artists Tuesday. The new additions emphasize the event’s eclectic approach to folk music, including Moroccan guitarist Samir LanGus, who combines traditional African desert blues with psychedelic rock ‘n’ roll.

Festival Artistic Director Savannah Thorne defines folk music as being rooted in community, storytelling, and purpose. She says many of the round two artists revealed are transforming these traditions in unique ways, like Medicine Singers with Lee Ranaldo (of Sonic Youth) and Yonatan Gat. 

"This is traditional indigenous drumming traditions that are beautiful songs from the western part of the United States, and then around them are these indie musicians who play gorgeous melodies on the guitar on top of that drumming tradition, to make something new and beautiful and exciting," she says.

North Carolina Folk Festival 2026 is September 18-20 in downtown Greensboro. Headliners will be St. Paul and the Broken Bones, The Roots and Molly Tuttle. 
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford