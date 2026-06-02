North Carolina Folk Festival announces more artists for this year's event

The North Carolina Folk Festival revealed its second round of artists Tuesday. The new additions emphasize the event’s eclectic approach to folk music, including Moroccan guitarist Samir LanGus, who combines traditional African desert blues with psychedelic rock ‘n’ roll.

Festival Artistic Director Savannah Thorne defines folk music as being rooted in community, storytelling, and purpose. She says many of the round two artists revealed are transforming these traditions in unique ways, like Medicine Singers with Lee Ranaldo (of Sonic Youth) and Yonatan Gat.

"This is traditional indigenous drumming traditions that are beautiful songs from the western part of the United States, and then around them are these indie musicians who play gorgeous melodies on the guitar on top of that drumming tradition, to make something new and beautiful and exciting," she says.

North Carolina Folk Festival 2026 is September 18-20 in downtown Greensboro. Headliners will be St. Paul and the Broken Bones, The Roots and Molly Tuttle.

