$25M awarded for recycling infrastructure in post-Helene WNC

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is awarding $25 million in grants to local governments to improve their recycling infrastructure after Hurricane Helene.

The funding, known as the Helene Recovery Recycling Infrastructure (HRRI) grant program , will support 16 projects across western North Carolina.

Reid Wilson, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, made the announcement Tuesday morning during a visit to a recycling center in Old Fort.

Wilson said the center’s intake of debris and other materials increased by 20% after Helene. It still remains above pre-storm levels.

“And that’s why this announcement is important, because the current equipment and infrastructure here isn’t capable of efficiently and cost-effectively handling this surge in debris,” Wilson said. “More debris means strain on machinery, higher maintenance costs, more hauling trips, and that has associated costs as well.”

The Old Fort facility will receive $580,000 to address those needs.

Among the 16 recipients, the largest awards will go to Buncombe County, which will receive $3.5 million, followed by Ashe County with $3 million and Alleghany County at $2.8 million.

Local governments plan to spend the money on things like repairing and upgrading equipment to make their recycling infrastructure more resilient.

Wilson said the upgrades mean an estimated 24,000 tons of recoverable material will be saved from landfills, benefiting 340,000 households and 22,000 businesses across the region.

He added that there is still an unmet need of nearly $100 million, as the state received far more requests than it was able to fund.

The grant funding is part of the American Relief Act that was approved by Congress in late 2024.

McDowell County Manager Ashley Wooten and Kevin McOmber, administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Southeast region, also attended the event.

Wooten said the county saw a “tremendous impact” on its solid waste system after Helene, with a large volume of storm debris as well as recyclables and other types of waste. The grant will help the county to transition to new types of waste containers that will improve efficiency, he said.

“And so, we will definitely save fuel, which is great for budgets – this time of the year and all the year – but also for the environmental impact,” he said. “It will be a great reduction in the exhaust that is going up and down our highways.”

The full list of grant recipients is below: