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As hurricane season begins, experts predict below-average activity in the Atlantic

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published June 1, 2026 at 1:41 PM EDT
A summary of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's 2026 Atlantic hurricane season forecast.
NOAA
A summary of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's 2026 Atlantic hurricane season forecast.

June 1 marks the official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season — and if forecasters are right, it could be a quiet one. 

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently predicted a below-average season with 8-14 named storms. That includes any tropical storm with winds of 39 miles per hour or higher. Of those, NOAA forecasts that only 3-6 will become hurricanes.

The forecast aligns with other experts’ analyses, which say that El Niño conditions will likely dampen hurricane activity in the Atlantic.

The federal administration said it is implementing new technologies, including drones and artificial intelligence, to produce more accurate forecasts.

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Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
See stories by Zachary Turner